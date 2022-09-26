Apple may skip its October event to launch iPad Pro, iPad 10 and MacBook: Report

Apple may skip its October event to launch iPad Pro, iPad 10 and MacBook: Report2 min read . 02:54 PM IST
- Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter says that the products may simply reach us via a press release or a simple website listing.
Apple, as per its schedules, is expected to host another event this year where it may unveil to launch the iPad Pro, iPad 10 and MacBook laptops. But a report now suggests that the Cupertino-based company may skip its October event. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter says that the products may simply reach us via a press release or a simple website listing. “Apple might not have enough fare left in 2022 for another big event. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Apple’s remaining product releases for 2022," he writes in the Power On newsletter.
Apple, as per its schedules, is expected to host another event this year where it may unveil to launch the iPad Pro, iPad 10 and MacBook laptops. But a report now suggests that the Cupertino-based company may skip its October event. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter says that the products may simply reach us via a press release or a simple website listing. “Apple might not have enough fare left in 2022 for another big event. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Apple’s remaining product releases for 2022," he writes in the Power On newsletter.
“Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote," he further added.
“Apple may ultimately end up feeling differently, but I think the company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote," he further added.
Gurman says that the company may bring new Mac Minis with the M2 and M2 Pro chipsets later this year. Upcoming product lineup can also include new MacBook Pro laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch configuration. These may come powered with the M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max processors. Furthermore, Apple may unveil 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros powered by M2 chipset along with an updated Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a bigger RAM. He says that the M2 chipset powered Mac Pro, on the other hand, is likely to arrive in 2023. Apple is expected to bring the iPADos16 update along with macOS ventura in October this year.
Gurman says that the company may bring new Mac Minis with the M2 and M2 Pro chipsets later this year. Upcoming product lineup can also include new MacBook Pro laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch configuration. These may come powered with the M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max processors. Furthermore, Apple may unveil 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros powered by M2 chipset along with an updated Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a bigger RAM. He says that the M2 chipset powered Mac Pro, on the other hand, is likely to arrive in 2023. Apple is expected to bring the iPADos16 update along with macOS ventura in October this year.
Meanwhile, the company has announced a Diwali special offer in India. The iPhone maker is giving an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on all products purchased using HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards. As listed on Apple online store, this offer is applicable to single or multiple items that meet the minimum order value of ₹41,900.
Meanwhile, the company has announced a Diwali special offer in India. The iPhone maker is giving an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 on all products purchased using HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards. As listed on Apple online store, this offer is applicable to single or multiple items that meet the minimum order value of ₹41,900.