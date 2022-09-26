Apple may skip its October event to launch iPad Pro, iPad 10 and MacBook: Report

Gurman says that the company may bring new Mac Minis with the M2 and M2 Pro chipsets later this year. Upcoming product lineup can also include new MacBook Pro laptops in 14-inch and 16-inch configuration. These may come powered with the M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max processors. Furthermore, Apple may unveil 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros powered by M2 chipset along with an updated Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a bigger RAM. He says that the M2 chipset powered Mac Pro, on the other hand, is likely to arrive in 2023. Apple is expected to bring the iPADos16 update along with macOS ventura in October this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}