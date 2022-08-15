Apple may start showing more ads on iPhones: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to bring ads to your iPhone and iPad. In the latest edition of Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to increase annual revenue into the ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year currently. According to him, the iPhone maker has already started testing search ads in the Maps app which may eventually be expanded to other digital storefronts like Apple Books and Apple Podcasts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}