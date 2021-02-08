Apple may stop production of iPhone 12 mini in Q2 2021: Report

Apple is expected to stop the production of the smallest flagship in the iPhone 12 series. The tech giant had earlier decreased the production of the mini version in favour of the more expensive variants. A new report now suggests that the iPhone 12 Mini may completely be taken off assembly lines.

An AppleInsider report quotes a forecast note by JP Morgan Chase. A supply chain analyst by the name William Yang claimed that the production of the iPhone 12 mini may stop in the second quarter of 2021. The analyst claimed that this was in view of weak demand for the smallest of the iPhones. Yang lowered the production volume of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini by 9 million units and 11 million units, respectively, reports Apple Insider.

On the other hand, the analyst increased the sales forecast for the iPhone 12 Pro max by 11 million units, iPhone 12 Pro by 2 million units and iPhone 11 by 8 million units. Yang also predicted that Apple will be increasing the production of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The company is expected to produce 80 million to 90 million units of the next generation of iPhone 13 series devices, higher than the 76 million scheduled for the iPhone 12 series in the second half of 2020. Yang also claimed that Apple will not be launching any new iPhone SE model this year.

The iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch screen, which is much smaller than the 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 12. There's no official information regarding the stoppage of production of the iPhone 12 mini.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via