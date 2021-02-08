Apple may stop production of iPhone 12 mini in Q2 2021: Report

On the other hand, the analyst increased the sales forecast for the iPhone 12 Pro max by 11 million units, iPhone 12 Pro by 2 million units and iPhone 11 by 8 million units. Yang also predicted that Apple will be increasing the production of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The company is expected to produce 80 million to 90 million units of the next generation of iPhone 13 series devices, higher than the 76 million scheduled for the iPhone 12 series in the second half of 2020. Yang also claimed that Apple will not be launching any new iPhone SE model this year.