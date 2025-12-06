Apple may tap Intel to manufacture M- and A-series chips from 2027, analysts suggest

Apple could be preparing a major shift in its chip supply chain, with fresh analyst reports indicating that Intel may begin producing both Mac and iPhone processors before the decade ends.

Intel poised to join Apple’s M-series supply chain? Last week, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Intel was likely to start manufacturing Apple’s M-series chips in 2027, marking the company’s first involvement in Apple Silicon production. A second report has now backed that claim, adding that Intel’s role could grow even further.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is expected to enlist Intel to build its “non-pro smartphone SoC” beginning in 2028, reported 9to5Mac. If Apple maintains its usual product cadence, 2027’s M-series chipset, potentially the M7, would be the first Intel-fabricated Mac or iPad processor.

A-series production could follow for iPhone Pu’s note, shared with 9to5Mac, suggests that Apple may extend the partnership to include the base A-series processors used in iPhones. At present, Apple depends almost entirely on Taiwan’s TSMC to manufacture chips across its product range.

By 2028, Intel could be producing the standard A-series chip for the entry-level iPhone and its corresponding ‘e’ variant. Today, the equivalent model – the A19 chip – powers the iPhone 17 and is expected to feature in the upcoming iPhone 17e. Higher-end models rely on the A19 Pro, which is likely to remain under TSMC’s remit.

Apple still in charge of chip design Despite the prospective shift in manufacturing partners, Apple could continue to design its chips in-house. The change would simply add Intel as a second major fabrication partner alongside TSMC, potentially giving Apple increased supply resilience and flexibility.

