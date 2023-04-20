Apple may triple its investment, exports from India in coming years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:52 AM IST
- Apple opened two official retail stores in the country recently. The first store is located in the BKC, Mumbai, while the second store is in Delhi.
Apple could double or triple investments in India along with exports in the next few years, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the deputy information technology minister said. His comments came after a meeting on Wednesday with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook in the capital, New Delhi.
