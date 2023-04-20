Apple could double or triple investments in India along with exports in the next few years, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the deputy information technology minister said. His comments came after a meeting on Wednesday with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook in the capital, New Delhi.

Speaking to Reuters news agency, the minister said "I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs - doubling and tripling over coming years."

Tim Cook is visiting India to open the company's retail stores in the country. Apple opened two official retail stores in the country recently. The first store is located in the BKC, Mumbai, while the second store is in Delhi.

During his visit, Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Apple was "committed to growing and investing across the country".

Cook's visit has drawn extensive media coverage and he has been feted like a Bollywood star, with some people trying to touch his feet in a traditional gesture of respect, while others asked for his autograph.

Apple has been trying to make India a bigger manufacturing base to reduce its reliance on China. Its products, including iPhones, are being assembled in India by Taiwanese contract electronics makers Foxconn and Wistron Corp.

Apple mainly assembles iPhones in India through contract manufacturers, but has plans to expand into iPads and AirPods.

Apple Saket, inaugurated today, features a barricade with unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. The store welcomes its customers using a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables that showcases all of the company's accessories and products.

The store has a 70-member strong team, half of them are women. The team comprises of people coming from India's 18 different states who can speak more than 15 Indian languages.

Apple Saket offers services like Genius Bar, dedicated pickup stations and Today at Apple sessions.

(With inputs from Reuters)