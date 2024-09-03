Apple might refresh entry-level iPad and iPad Mini: New models likely debut on September 9 at Glow-Time event
Apple's upcoming 11th generation iPad may feature the A16 Bionic chip and cost-saving measures, while the 7th generation iPad mini is expected to include an A18 chip, Apple Intelligence capabilities, and possibly address the 'jelly scrolling' issue.
California based tech giant Apple is reportedly poised to introduce two new iPad models this fall, with expectations high for their debut at the September 9th keynote. The anticipated launches include a refreshed entry-level iPad, now in its 11th generation, alongside the 7th generation of the iPad mini. Both devices have not seen updates in two years, making this refresh particularly noteworthy (via 9To5Mac).