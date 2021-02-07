Apple might soon introduce more durable lightning cables

Apple is reportedly working on a new lightning cable that will be more durable. The Cupertino-based technology company is expected to increase the thickness of the lighting cable to increase its lifespan. Many Apple product users may have witnessed more wear and tear at the two ends of the lightning cable due to continuous use. The new product is expected to last longer.

The company recently filed a patent which explained that Apple will be increasing the stiff material surrounding the charging wire. This will help provide more bending resistance to the lightning cable.

The filing stated, "the stiff material creates a localized increase in the bending resistance of the cable, thereby relieving strain on the wire connections. In addition to making the cable locally stiffer, the strain relief sleeve also makes the cable thicker at the ends. In some instances, the added thickness may not be desired."

Earlier, the company had introduced thicker cables for more resilience to wear and tear. However, they had trouble fitting into iPhone stands and cases.

The company has not officially revealed any details regarding the new product. The filing of a patent may not necessarily mean that the product will eventually reach retail shelve. However, if Apple manages to introduce the product it will help the brand further reduce e-wastage. Apple also was the first major smartphone manufacturer to stop shipping charging bricks with its flagship phones. This move, it claimed would not only help with the problem of e-wastage but also help in volume increment in shipments.

