Apple moves to break OpenAI's Siri monopoly, set to allow users to route Siri queries to Gemini and Claude: Report

The days of ChatGPT being the exclusive LLM provider for Siri may be coming to an end. According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to open Siri to third-party AI assistants in order to boost the iPhone as an AI platform.

The new move could be rolled out by Apple with the upcoming iOS 27 update in September and should be revealed by the company at the WWDC 2026 conference in June.

What is Apple planning? Apple had struck a partnership with OpenAI in 2024 for ChatGPT to power the more difficult queries that users throw to Siri. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant will now allow other rival AI services like Google, Anthropic and Grok to do the same task.

The tech giant is said to be developing new tools that would allow AI chatbot apps installed from the App Store to integrate with Siri. The chatbots could also work with an upcoming Siri app and other Apple Intelligence features.

In practice, this would mean that if users have AI apps like Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and xAI's Grok installed on their iPhone, they will be able to send queries from Siri to those assistants.

Notably, this move is said to be separate from Apple's use of Gemini to rebuild Siri as an AI assistant.

How will Apple's Extension system work? One big caveat here could be that the ‘Extension system’ would work only if the AI services allow their apps to do so.

The company will reportedly allow users the choice to enable or disable which services they want to work inside Siri via the menu in iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 settings panel for Apple Intelligence and Siri.

“Extensions allow agents from installed apps to work with Siri, the Siri app and other features on your devices,” Gurman quoted a message inside test versions of the upcoming operating systems as reading.

Users will also be directed to a new App Store section from this menu to add additional AI services.