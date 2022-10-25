Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ price increased. Is India on the list?

Apple has increased the prices of Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ subscriptions across countries including the US and UK. The Cupertino-based company says that the price rise is due to an increase in the licensing cost and the overall size of its content catalogs. Thankfully, users in India will not have to pay extra to continue using Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ subscriptions. They can continue using the said services at existing prices.
The iPhone maker is increasing the price of Apple Music by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan. Apple TV price has been increased by $2. As per an information obtained by 9to5Mac, all Apple One prices will also rise accordingly.
In the UK, the price of Apple Music has increased from 9.99 GBP (approximately ₹937) and 14.99 GPB for the individual and family plans to 10.99 GBP (approximately ₹1,031) and 16.99 GBP respectively. Similarly, Apple TV+ in the UK will now cost 6.99 GBP per month (approximately ₹656). Its previous price was 4.99 GBP (approximately ₹469).
Explaining the reason behind the price hike, an Apple spokesperson told 9to5Mac “The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience."