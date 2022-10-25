Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ price increased. Is India on the list?

Apple has increased the prices of Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ subscriptions across countries including the US and UK. The Cupertino-based company says that the price rise is due to an increase in the licensing cost and the overall size of its content catalogs. Thankfully, users in India will not have to pay extra to continue using Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ subscriptions. They can continue using the said services at existing prices.

