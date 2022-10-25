Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ price increased. Is India on the list?

Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ price increased. Is India on the list?

1 min read . 10:53 AM ISTLivemint
Price for users in India, however remains unchanged.

Apple has increased the prices of Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ subscriptions across countries including the US and UK. The Cupertino-based company says that the price rise is due to an increase in the licensing cost and the overall size of its content catalogs. Thankfully, users in India will not have to pay extra to continue using Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+ subscriptions. They can continue using the said services at existing prices.

New prices

The iPhone maker is increasing the price of ‌Apple Music‌ by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan. Apple TV price has been increased by $2. As per an information obtained by 9to5Mac, all ‌Apple One ‌ prices will also rise accordingly.

In the UK, the price of Apple Music has increased from 9.99 GBP (approximately 937) and 14.99 GPB for the individual and family plans to 10.99 GBP (approximately 1,031) and 16.99 GBP respectively. Similarly, Apple TV+ in the UK will now cost 6.99 GBP per month (approximately 656). Its previous price was 4.99 GBP (approximately 469).

Explaining the reason behind the price hike, an Apple spokesperson told 9to5Mac “The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience."

On Apple TV+, the spokesperson said, “We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers."

