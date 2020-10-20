Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos
Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST Staff Writer

The new channel can be seen as a direct shot at YouTube's dominance of the music video space.

iPhone maker Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos.

According to The Verge, Apple Music TV is a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music videos where American users can watch videos in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the Apple TV app.

The new channel can be seen as challenging the dominance of YouTube's dominance of the music video space.

Apple Music TV is available for US residents only on the Apple Music app and the Apple TV app.

