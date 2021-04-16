Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple Music reveals how much it pays when you stream a song

Apple Music reveals how much it pays when you stream a song

Photo AP
3 min read . 10:00 PM IST ANNE STEELE, The Wall Street Journal

  • Music-streaming services, seeking to win credibility and subscribers, open up about artist payouts

Apple Music told artists it pays a penny per stream in a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The disclosure, made in a letter to artists delivered Friday via the service’s artist dashboard and sent to labels and publishers, is part of a growing effort by music-streaming services to show they are artist-friendly. For Apple Inc., it can be seen as a riposte to Spotify Technology SA, which last month shared some details of how it pays the music industry for streams on its service.

