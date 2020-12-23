Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Apple Needs One More Thing Again
This week a Reuters report said, the company has revived plans to get into the car business

Apple Needs One More Thing Again

2 min read . 12:23 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • This week a Reuters report said, the company has revived plans to get into the car business.
  • In just few months, Apple has launched its first 5G iPhones, Mac laptops with the company’s own processors, a redesigned smart speaker and its first set of over-ear headphones under its flagship brand.

It is a testament to the busy year Apple Inc. has had that investors are now falling back on a familiar playbook.

In just the past few months, Apple has launched its first 5G iPhones, Mac laptops with the company’s own processors, a redesigned smart speaker and its first set of over-ear headphones under its flagship brand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.