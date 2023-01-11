Apple needs to take its time with augmented reality

Apple has generally been willing to take its time to get things right. The company might feel some extra pressure to get something new out the door this year, though, given what is projected to be a weak showing in its other businesses. Wall Street now expects iPhone revenue for the fiscal year ending in September to be flat with last year, in part because of the Covid lockdowns and social unrest in China that have disrupted the company’s manufacturing facilities there. Meanwhile, service revenue is expected to grow in the single-digit range for the first time ever, while Mac revenue is projected to slip 5% following three straight years of pandemic-boosted, double-digit growth. Total hardware revenue—which still accounts for 80% of Apple’s total business—is expected to rise barely 1% this fiscal year, according to estimates from FactSet.