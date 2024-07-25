In the competitive world of smartphones, companies are in a constant race to make their devices thinner and sleeker, and Apple is no exception. As foldable and flip phones become more streamlined, Apple is set to introduce its own ultra-thin addition to the iPhone lineup with the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared detailed specifications about this new model, generating excitement among Apple fans as they anticipate its debut in the second half of 2025.

According to Kuo's report on his Medium blog, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 will not replace the Plus version but will instead offer a fresh take on design trends. This innovative model will prioritize aesthetics and physical feel over raw hardware power, marking a shift in Apple's approach to smartphone design.

As per several media reports, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 is expected to feature a screen size of approximately 6.6 inches, with a resolution of around 2,740 x 1,260 pixels, ensuring sharp and vibrant visuals. It is anticipated to be powered by the A19 chip, while higher-end models in the iPhone 17 series could utilize the more advanced A19 Pro chip.

Despite the focus on form factor, the ultra-slim model will likely maintain the familiar Dynamic Island area, consistent with current iPhone designs.

Reportedly, one of the standout features of this new model could be its metal frame, which is made from titanium-aluminium alloy. This material choice marks a departure from the higher titanium content found in the current Pro and Pro Max models. Other iPhone 17 variants will likely to continue to use aluminum frames.

The report adds that the connectivity is expected to be enhanced with Apple's in-house 5G chip, promising improved performance. However, in a notable departure from recent trends, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 is anticipated to come equipped with a single rear wide camera, emphasizing design simplicity over camera versatility.

