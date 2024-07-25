Apple next-gen iPhone 17 Ultra: Slim design, Titanium-Aluminium frame, and A19 chip, expected
Ming-Chi Kuo reveals details about the upcoming ultra-slim iPhone 17, emphasizing its sleek design, A19 chip, and titanium-aluminium alloy frame for Apple fans' excitement.
In the competitive world of smartphones, companies are in a constant race to make their devices thinner and sleeker, and Apple is no exception. As foldable and flip phones become more streamlined, Apple is set to introduce its own ultra-thin addition to the iPhone lineup with the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared detailed specifications about this new model, generating excitement among Apple fans as they anticipate its debut in the second half of 2025.