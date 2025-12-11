Apple Noida Store launch 2025 live updates: First Noida Store opens at DLF Mall of India - all you need to know

Apple is all set to open its first retail store in Noida today, marking a significant step in the company’s expanding presence in India. Apple Noida, located inside DLF Mall of India, brings the full Apple experience to one of the country’s busiest shopping destinations. From the latest devices to hands-on learning sessions, the store has been designed to welcome customers into an environment focused on creativity, community and personalised support. With more than eighty trained specialists ready to assist, the launch promises an exciting new destination for Apple fans across Noida and Delhi.
Here is everything you need to know on the opening day.
Apple Noida Store launch 2025 live updates: The tech giant said that more than 80 team members are available to guide visitors through product choices, provide set-up assistance, and offer help with switching to iOS. Customers can also explore Apple Trade In, financing options and dedicated support for businesses.
Apple Noida Store launch 2025 live updates: Apple says the new space is shaped around connection and shared experiences. Senior Vice President Deirdre O’Brien highlighted on Wednesday the team’s excitement in welcoming customers from across the region and helping them discover what Apple’s products and services can do for them.
He said, “Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida.”
Apple Noida Store launch 2025 live updates: The doors to Apple’s newest Indian store will open at 1 PM IST. Customers arriving early can expect to explore the latest iPhones, the new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with the M5 chip, along with Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11. The store adds to Apple’s growing network of retail locations across the country.
