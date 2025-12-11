Apple Noida Store launch 2025 live updates: First Noida Store opens at DLF Mall of India - all you need to know

Apple is all set to open its first retail store in Noida today, marking a significant step in the company’s expanding presence in India. Apple Noida, located inside DLF Mall of India, brings the full Apple experience to one of the country’s busiest shopping destinations. From the latest devices to hands-on learning sessions, the store has been designed to welcome customers into an environment focused on creativity, community and personalised support. With more than eighty trained specialists ready to assist, the launch promises an exciting new destination for Apple fans across Noida and Delhi.

Here is everything you need to know on the opening day.