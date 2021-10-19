Apple now all-in on in-house chips

Conventional wisdom for consumers is to never buy the first generation of a new technology. But Apple wasn’t exactly new to the chip game, having designed its own processors for the iPhone, iPad and its other mobile devices for years now. And the timing was uncanny, as the new Macs hit the market just in time for a major surge in demand for laptops and computers in general. PC sales soared 55% year over year in the first quarter of this year—the first full period for the new M1 Macs. IDC estimates that Apple’s Mac volume more than doubled year over year to about 6.7 million units in that period.

