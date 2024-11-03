Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus users, but there’s a catch. Here's everything you need to know
iPhone 14 Plus users affected by a camera defect in devices manufactured from April 10, 2023, to April 28, 2024, can access a free repair service from Apple. Users can verify eligibility via the Apple support page and request refunds for previous repair costs.
Apple has announced free service programme for iPhone 14 Plus users who are affected by rare kind of issue that affected devices manufactured between April 10, 2023 to April 28, 2024. The affected iPhone 14 Plus devices suffer from a manufacturing defect where the smartphone does not show any preview while using the rear camera of the device.