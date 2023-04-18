Apple offers high-yield savings to card customers as deposit competition heats up

Apple offers high-yield savings to card customers as deposit competition heats up1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 03:34 AM IST
Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15% on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average, citing March data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation that showed consumers earned an average of 0.37% on savings in bank accounts
NEW YORK : Apple Inc is seeking to attract U.S. savers with a new high-yield deposit account it announced on Monday with partner Goldman Sachs Group Inc amid increased competition among financial institutions for consumer dollars.
