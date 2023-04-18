Apple offers high-yield savings to card customers as deposit competition heats up

1 min read . 03:34 AM IST

Reuters

The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9% Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus

Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15% on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average, citing March data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation that showed consumers earned an average of 0.37% on savings in bank accounts