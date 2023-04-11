The upcoming week holds a good news for Apple fans in the country. The iPhone maker is all set to open its first store in India. It will unveil the Apple BKC store in Mumbai on April 18 followed by unlocking Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20.

Ahead of the launch, the company has curated a special playlist on Apple Music app, tuned to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi. Users can listen to the special Apple BKC and Apple Saket playlist songs on the Apple Music app on their device.

To access the songs in the Apple BKC playlist, open the app and search for ‘Apple BKC,’ and tap on the play button. Similarly, search ‘Apple Saket’ in the Apple Music app and hit the play button.

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has also announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising". The series will be available from the opening day i.e.e April 18 through the summer. It aims to bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together and will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers can explore the “Mumbai Rising" sessions and sign up at apple.com/in/today.

Meanwhile, Apple has revealed the barricade for Apple Saket. It features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colourful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital. Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalised service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.