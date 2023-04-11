Apple offers special music playlist ahead of Mumbai and Delhi store launch: How to Download1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:15 PM IST
- Users can listen to the special Apple BKC and Apple Saket playlist songs on the Apple Music app on their Apple devices.
The upcoming week holds a good news for Apple fans in the country. The iPhone maker is all set to open its first store in India. It will unveil the Apple BKC store in Mumbai on April 18 followed by unlocking Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20.
