Apple offers special music playlist ahead of Mumbai and Delhi store launch: How to Download

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has also announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising". The series will be available from the opening day i.e.e April 18 through the summer. It aims to bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together and will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers can explore the “Mumbai Rising" sessions and sign up at apple.com/in/today.