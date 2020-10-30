Apple One: Apple's subscription bundle of news, music, services to launch today

Apple One, the bundle of Apple Inc's paid online services, will launch on Friday, Chief Executive Tim Cook told informed in an interview to Reuters. The Apple One bundle combines Apple's news, music, video and cloud storage offerings, putting it in fiercer competition with music rivals such as Spotify Technology SA and television content rivals Netflix Inc , Walt Disney Co and AT&T Inc's HBO. Apple in September also announced a paid fitness service called Apple Fitness+ that competes for the first time with some elements of Peloton Interactive Inc's offerings.

Apple unveiled its new subscription bundle last month during the Apple Watch and iPad event. Apple is clubbing its paid services under one subscription plan for individual, family and premier. Apple One individual plan is priced at ₹195 per month, and you get 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+,and Apple Arcade. The family plan is priced at ₹365 per month, and you get all the same services with 200GB of iCloud data.

Apple unveiled its new subscription bundle last month during the Apple Watch and iPad event. Apple is clubbing its paid services under one subscription plan for individual, family and premier. Apple One individual plan is priced at ₹195 per month, and you get 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+,and Apple Arcade. The family plan is priced at ₹365 per month, and you get all the same services with 200GB of iCloud data.

The all-you-can-eat Apple bundle has excited investors and analysts, who see the offering drumming up more revenue for Apple’s services segment, which reported record sales in the fiscal fourth quarter.

