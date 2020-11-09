Apple ‘One More Thing’ event tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Apple will be conducting the ‘One More Thing’ event tomorrow. The company is expected to launch new Mac computers powered by the company’s home-built chipsets. This will be strong departure from Apple’s previous partnership with Intel. The launch of its own chipsets is expected to bring new competitiveness in the chipset market that is mostly dominated by Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

The event is scheduled for 10 AM PST tomorrow which in India would start at 11:30 PM IST. The event can be streamed through Apple’s official YouTube channel or the Apple Events Website.

The biggest highlight of the event will be Apple Silicon which are the new Arm-based chipsets. The company had earlier claimed that there will be Apple Silicon-powered hardware available by the end of 2020. The company has also announced that it will conclude its reliance on Intel by 2022.

With tomorrow’s event, Apple is expected to start the process of separation from Intel. The new chips will be designed by Apple and will be based on computing architecture technology from Arm Ltd.

According to a report by Reuters, Apple will design the chips using Arm technology and have them manufactured by a partner, most likely Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which makes processors for Apple's iPhone. UK-based Arm's technology also powers most Android phones.

Microsoft, the other major player in the computing business has also been working with Qualcomm in developing new Arm-based chipsets.

As far as the hardware launches go for tomorrow’s event, Apple has managed to maintain a high level of secrecy. However, a Bloomberg report suggests that the company will introduce a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

