Apple online store in India down, company says updating with new changes

Apple’s new online store in India seems to be down. The company had launched the new online store last month. While the company’s website is still functioning, the link that leads to the main buying page seems to be down. At the time of writing this piece, the website states, “We’ll be right back". The page also mentions that changes are coming to the store and has asked the user to check back soon. There is no specific reason made official by the company, so far.

The Cupertino tech giant launched its online store in India last month and is aiming to tap into the festive season sales. The company provided various offers through its online store on popular handsets which includes, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE (2020). The discounted prices went live after the company unveiled the latest iPhone 12 series. Apple recently announced an offer on the iPhone 11. Buyers who purchase the iPhone 11 will be eligible to get free AirPods. The offer will be made available from 17 October.

The Cupertino tech giant launched its online store in India last month and is aiming to tap into the festive season sales. The company provided various offers through its online store on popular handsets which includes, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE (2020). The discounted prices went live after the company unveiled the latest iPhone 12 series. Apple recently announced an offer on the iPhone 11. Buyers who purchase the iPhone 11 will be eligible to get free AirPods. The offer will be made available from 17 October.

The Apple online store provides customers with the same premium experience found in Apple Store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise, Apple said in a statement.

Such offers include direct customer support, trade-ins or exchange offers for used smartphones and iPhones, student discounts, contactless delivery and more.

In one of the major services provided by the Cupertino-based smartphone giant across the world, Apple will allow trade-in options for its iPhone models.

This essentially means that customers can now exchange any "eligible smartphone" or credit towards a new iPhone available on the site.

To do this, you will first have to select the iPhone model you wish to purchase, answer a few simple questions about your existing smartphone and the store will provide a trade-in value up to ₹35,000 that can be used to lower the price of a new iPhone. Customers will then have to pay the remaining value either in full or EMI to complete their purchase.

