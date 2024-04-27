Apple resumes talks with OpenAI for bringing generative AI features to iOS 18
Apple renews discussions with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to iOS 18, in addition to ongoing talks with Google for Gemini AI chatbot licensing.
Earlier this year, Apple and Google had begun discussions for bringing many generative AI features to the upcoming iOS 18 operating system. Now, the Tim Cook led company has reportedly ‘renewed’ discussions with OpenAI to power gen AI features in iPhones.
