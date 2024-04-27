Apple resumes talks with OpenAI for bringing generative AI features to iOS 18

Apple renews discussions with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to iOS 18, in addition to ongoing talks with Google for Gemini AI chatbot licensing.

Earlier this year, Apple and Google had begun discussions for bringing many generative AI features to the upcoming iOS 18 operating system. Now, the Tim Cook led company has reportedly 'renewed' discussions with OpenAI to power gen AI features in iPhones.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple and OpenAI had started discussions about a deal earlier in the year but the work around that had been minimal since then. The report states that Apple is in discussions with OpenAI to power a chatbot like feature in iOS 18.

Meanwhile, Apple has also continued discussions with Google for licensing its Gemini AI chatbot. The report states that Apple could ultimately reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Google or pick one provider for its chatbot.

According to previous reports, Apple is also negotiating with Baidu in order to bring generative AI features to users in China given that Google doesn't have operations in the country.

Apple's iOS 18 is touted to be one of the ‘biggest’ software updates in the iPhone maker's history. Much like every year, Apple is likely to unveil its iOS 18 operating system at its Worldwide Developers Conference while the new update could first rollout to the upcoming iPhone 16 series later this year.

Apple's AI model could be entirely 'on-device': Gurnman had recently also revealed in his Power On newsletter, that Apple is working on developing a large language model (LLM) which will be entirely on-device, meaning it will be powered by a processor inside the phones instead of being run from the clous. The use of 'on-device' model lead to the AI chatbot being less powerful and knowledgeable as compared to most commercial chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini that are backed by huge servers and trained on billions of parameters.

Alternatively, the on-device model could also help reduce the response time, provide access to services without internet or in low connectivity areas and make it easier for Apple maintain privacy.

