Apple opens first Noida store: What’s on offer, active sessions, and full timings for customers

Apple has given a first look at Apple Noida, its inaugural store in the city and the company’s fifth retail outlet in India. Situated inside DLF Mall of India, one of the country’s largest shopping and leisure hubs, the new store offers the full range of Apple products, services, and hands-on experiences for customers.

A full Apple experience under one roof Visitors can browse the latest iPhone lineup, try the newest Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 models, and explore the refreshed iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the M5 chip. More than 80 trained specialists are on hand to offer personalised guidance, assist with device setup, and support customers moving to iOS for the first time.

Trade-in options, financing plans, and expert technical help are also available.

The store features dedicated areas for Apple Music, Apple TV, and other services, along with product tables designed to encourage hands-on discovery. Online shoppers can opt for Apple Pickup, allowing them to collect purchases in-store at a time that suits them. Business customers will find support through specialised teams offering advice on deployment, management, and tools to help organisations grow.

Apple Noida operates on 100% renewable energy and maintains a fully carbon-neutral footprint.

Store timings for opening week 11 December: 1 PM to 10 PM

12–17 December: 11 AM to 10 PM (daily)

Today at Apple: learning and creativity sessions Apple Noida is hosting Today at Apple sessions, a programme of free, daily workshops aimed at helping visitors develop new creative and practical skills. Led by Apple Creatives, these sessions cover photography, art, music, coding, and everyday tips for getting more from Apple devices.

Among the first workshops available are:

Tips: Work Smarter on Mac

Tips: Get Active with Apple Watch

Workshop: Take Better Photos on iPhone

Kids: Code Your First App Customers can book upcoming sessions online and join from opening day onwards.