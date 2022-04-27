Apple opens self-repair store with $300 iPhone screens, 19-cent screws

Apple has been known for its tight control of the repair process. For years, you needed to go to an Apple Store or authorized service provider for Apple-approved fixes that were often more expensive than repairs at independent shops. Taking your device to an independent repair technician—or cracking it open yourself—could void whatever warranty you had left. With the self-service program, Apple is keeping ahead of possible “Right to Repair" regulations by the federal government, including the Fair Repair Act introduced in Congress.

