Apple opens store on China's WeChat platform: Details inside1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Apple has opened a store on Tencent's WeChat platform, allowing users to buy iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This move comes as Chinese consumers turn to social media to shop. Apple already has a presence on Alibaba's Tmall marketplace.
Apple has opened a store on Tencent's WeChat social media platform, marking an expansion of the U.S. firm's retail channels in the world's second largest economy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×