Apple opens Swift Student Challenge 2026 applications for young developers: Who can apply and the last date

Apple has begun accepting applications for its annual Swift Student Challenge 2026, offering aspiring developers across the globe an opportunity to showcase their coding skills and tackle real world problems through app development. The application window is now open and will close on 28 February.

The programme is designed to encourage students to build innovative apps using Apple’s Swift programming tools, with selected winners earning recognition from the company and, for some, a trip to its headquarters in Cupertino.

Who can apply Apple has outlined a set of eligibility requirements for participants. Applicants must not be employed full time as professional developers and must meet the minimum age requirement set for their country.

In India and the United States, students must be at least 13 years old. In countries such as China, Israel, South Korea and several European nations, the minimum age is 14, while other regions follow their local legal guidelines.

Students must also be enrolled in an accredited academic institution, a recognised homeschool programme, a STEM organisation’s curriculum, or an Apple Developer Academy. Recent graduates may apply if they completed their studies within the last six months and are awaiting or have received acceptance into an accredited institution. Registration as an Apple developer or membership of the Apple Developer Programme is also mandatory.

App development rules Participants are required to create an app playground that addresses an issue within their community or a broader social challenge. Apple encourages creativity, but the experience must be concise enough to be explored within three minutes.

The submission must be built using Swift Playground 4.6 or Xcode 26 or later. Apps should function without an internet connection, as all entries will be reviewed offline.

Students must submit their projects as a ZIP file no larger than 25MB, including all necessary assets and resources. While third party open source code, public domain images or sounds may be used, proper credit and justification are required. Group projects are not permitted, and all content must be presented in English.

Recognition and rewards Apple evaluates entries based on innovation, creativity, inclusivity and social impact. Selected winners receive official recognition from the company.