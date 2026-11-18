Apple Inc, the iPhone maker, on Tuesday reported widespread service disruptions after an internal update triggered an outage affecting customer services, including iCloud and Apple Pay. Following the outage, the company said most of its systems had been restored and ruled out a cyberattack.

Apple responds to outage: Here's what we know In a statement to Fox Business, the company said many of its systems were back online following an internal update that caused outages, adding that it was working to promptly restore the remaining affected services.

The tech giant said, "Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible."

The outage comes as Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, recorded a surge in user-reported login issues involving iCloud. Services were also disrupted for several users on Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store. Throughout Tuesday, users reported difficulties accessing their iCloud accounts, which store images, documents, and other personal data.

According to Downdetector, around 12:20 pm ET (10:50 pm IST), there were approximately 2,300 reports of Apple Pay issues in the US. At the peak of the outage, the platform recorded about 1,800 user reports of iCloud problems in the US.

A look at a few recent outages The disruptions to Apple's services come days after a string of unrelated glitches that began last week, including a global outage at Microsoft that disrupted businesses, schools and government agencies. The outage lasted over five hours, with roughly 1.38 lakh complaints reported on Downdetector at the peak of the incident. The disruption affected services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) service. The tech giant attributed the disruption to several servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable under increased load, rather than a surge in traffic.

Two days later, on 15 November, tens of thousands of flights across the US were cancelled or suspended after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop, citing issues with outdated air traffic communications equipment. On Monday, United Airlines reported a brief outage that halted its flights. The FAA said, “Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”

A handful of international flights were permitted to depart a few hours after the grounding began, while hundreds of passengers were left stranded at airports across the US, nearly two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday. The 15 November incident was the third rare nationwide ground stop in the country's history. The first was imposed after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks, while the second followed a disruption in 2023 involving the agency's safety notification system for pilots and dispatchers.

The most recent outage was reported on Monday, when major US banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, reported service disruptions. The outage was reportedly caused by a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase that affected the wider financial system. Thousands of customers reported difficulties accessing their online accounts at several banks, as well as using the money transfer service Zelle.

In all the recent incidents, the companies have clarified the causes of the outages and ruled out cyberattacks.