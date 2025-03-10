Apple has removed older products from its Indian online store to make way for new models, including the iPad Air with M3 chip and iPhone 16e. The updated MacBook Air and Mac Studio will also be released on 12 March.

Cupertino-based tech company Apple has removed several older-generation products from its Indian online store following the launch of its latest Mac and iPad models last week. The company has streamlined its product line-up, discontinuing certain MacBook Air, iPad, and iPhone models to make way for its latest offerings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPads With the introduction of the new iPad Air powered by the M3 chip, available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, Apple has removed the M2-powered iPad Air from its online store. The M2 version, launched alongside the M4 iPad Pro last year, is no longer part of the company’s current portfolio. Similarly, the tenth-generation iPad has been delisted, replaced by the newly introduced iPad featuring the A16 chip. First released in 2022, the tenth-generation iPad was powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip.

The iPad Air with M3 now starts at ₹59,900, while the A16-powered iPad is priced from ₹34,900. Both models are available for pre-order in India and will be available at retail outlets from 12 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhones In the smartphone segment, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 14 and the third-generation iPhone SE, following the introduction of the iPhone 16e last month. Priced at ₹59,900, the iPhone 16e is currently available for purchase in India. Equipped with a version of Apple’s A18 chip, it supports Apple Intelligence features.

Macs Apple has also discontinued the MacBook Air with the M3 chip, which debuted in March 2023. The newly released MacBook Air, featuring the M4 chip, introduces a base model with 16GB of unified memory, up from 8GB in the previous version. It also features a new 12MP Centre Stage camera.

Additionally, Apple has removed the Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra from its desktop line-up, replacing it with an updated Mac Studio powered by either the M4 Max or the M3 Ultra chip. The company claims that the M3 Ultra is its most powerful Apple Silicon chip to date, optimised for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. The updated Mac Studio also includes new Thunderbolt 5 ports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest MacBook Air starts at ₹99,900, while the Mac Studio is priced from ₹2,14,900. Both devices are now available for pre-order and will be released in India on 12 March.