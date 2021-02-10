OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Apple partners with TSMC to develop micro OLED displays for AR devices
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS)

Apple partners with TSMC to develop micro OLED displays for AR devices

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 09:53 AM IST Reuters

Apple is collaborating with TSMC, the sole supplier of iPhone processors, as micro OLED displays are far thinner, smaller and use less power, making them more suitable for use in wearable AR devices

Apple Inc has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop micro OLED displays, which it plans to use in its upcoming augmented reality (AR) devices, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

Apple is collaborating with TSMC, the sole supplier of iPhone processors, as micro OLED displays are far thinner, smaller and use less power, making them more suitable for use in wearable AR devices, the report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The displays under development are less than 1 inch in size, Nikkei added.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Bloomberg News in January reported that Apple was still working on underlying technologies for its AR glasses, codenamed N421. It said the product was several years away, citing sources, but added that Apple has previously targeted as early as 2023 to unveil it.

The micro OLED project with TSMC is currently at the trial production stage and will take several years to achieve mass production, according to Nikkei.

Both Apple and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout