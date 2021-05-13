Apple parts with prominent exec after employees complain over comments about women
- Tech company says behavior that discriminates ‘has no place here’
Apple Inc. parted ways with a prominent advertising-technology executive weeks after hiring him, following complaints from some employees about passages in a memoir about his time in a prior job at Facebook Inc. that they deemed sexist and misogynistic.
Antonio García Martínez, who wrote the book “Chaos Monkeys" about his experience working at Facebook, is no longer with Apple, a spokesman said late Wednesday. Apple didn’t disclose more details about his departure.
