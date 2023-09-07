Apple patents ‘Matte Black’ finish technology for iPhones, iPads, smartwatches and laptops: Report1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Apple has been granted a patent for creating a matte black finish on its devices, potentially leading to future matte black iPhones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. The patent details a unique method involving light-absorbing features and infused color particles.
