Apple Inc. is sticking with two days back in the office each week, for now.

The iPhone maker on Tuesday paused plans to start bringing employees back to the office an extra day a week, amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the San Francisco area and complaints from some workers, unhappy with the proposed increase.

After several delays, Apple began returning to the office at least one day a week in early April with a plan to gradually increase to three days next week. Workers had already resumed two days a week. Some workers have left the company over its determination to be in person more.

The company’s memo to workers on Tuesday didn’t include a new timeline for increasing in-office time. It was the latest twist in Apple’s efforts to return to some semblance of normality more than two years after the global pandemic upended daily life.

The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant was among the first companies to send workers home as the coronavirus spread and it remains one of the highest-profile examples of the challenges of striking a balance in returning. As businesses large and small have tried to navigate a hybrid-work life, some have narrowed their ambitions of returning to two days from three days a week amid a tight labor market and workers looking for more flexibility.

Apple’s delayed plans were earlier reported by Bloomberg News.