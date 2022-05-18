OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Apple pauses plans to go from two days to three days a week in the office

Apple Inc. is sticking with two days back in the office each week, for now.

The iPhone maker on Tuesday paused plans to start bringing employees back to the office an extra day a week, amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the San Francisco area and complaints from some workers, unhappy with the proposed increase.

After several delays, Apple began returning to the office at least one day a week in early April with a plan to gradually increase to three days next week. Workers had already resumed two days a week. Some workers have left the company over its determination to be in person more.

The company’s memo to workers on Tuesday didn’t include a new timeline for increasing in-office time. It was the latest twist in Apple’s efforts to return to some semblance of normality more than two years after the global pandemic upended daily life.

The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant was among the first companies to send workers home as the coronavirus spread and it remains one of the highest-profile examples of the challenges of striking a balance in returning. As businesses large and small have tried to navigate a hybrid-work life, some have narrowed their ambitions of returning to two days from three days a week amid a tight labor market and workers looking for more flexibility.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Apple’s delayed plans were earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout