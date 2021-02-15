Apple Pay users can now spend in Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies

According to the application's description on Google Play Store, any user can apply for a BitPay Card to start spending crypto instantly. It claims that approval only takes seconds and the virtual card will be available for immediate use online. The user will also get a physical card will after a couple weeks through which the user will be able to convert their crypto into cash at the ATM or spend it in any retail store. However, this will only be available to users in the United States.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}