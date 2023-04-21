Apple Pay's Long Road to Paying Off Is Getting Shorter

The company earlier this week launched a savings account for holders of its Goldman Sachs-issued credit card with a 4.15% annual percentage yield. Apple Card users who pay with Apple Pay get 2% or 3% cash back rewards, which can be directed into the savings account. In its initial rollout, Apple Pay Later – buy now, pay later – split-payment offering is going to be available for online and in-app purchases in the U.S. Were it ever to become available for in-store taps, it could introduce additional competition for card taps and swipes. And the business seems to be an especially attractive one for Apple: People who can afford the most expensive phones are likely an attractive population to extend credit to.

