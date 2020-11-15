Apple planning a new ‘Christmas surprise’: Report

Apple has conducted a barrage of events in the second half of this year . What usually was launched in a single event has been extended to three different events. The Time Flies event in September, the ‘Hi, Speed" in the month of October and the latest Apple Silicon launch event called ‘One More Thing’.

A popular tipster has taken to Twitter to claim that there might something more under Apple’s sleeve this year. According to the tipster with Twitter account L0vetodream, the company is planning a Winter surprise. The tweet stated claimed that this gift will be a winter exclusive and will also be good for the season.

You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 14, 2020

There’s no hint about what this could indicated towards. However, a report from MacRumours claims that last year in December the company had provided an offer to its Apple Card members under which buyers using this card could avail a 6% cashback for all purchases through out the end of the year.

Apple was also expected to launch two more products during the last Apple Silicon event; the Apple Air Tags and Air Studios. The Apple Air Tags have been leaked numerous times before and developers have managed to get some solid proof for the hardware by peeking into the changes in the operating system.

The AirPods Studio was also expected to launch at one of the events conducted over the past few months. However, Apple has reserved it for a later date. Few reports have claimed that the AirTags and AirPod Studio is scheduled to launch early next year. Apple will truly surprise its fans if they execute the launch of any of the two products.

