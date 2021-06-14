Blood sugar monitoring has been long in the works at Apple and would be a feature thus far unrivaled by competitors. Apple and others currently rely on apps that let users input their glucose levels manually, while medical device companies like Dexcom Inc. offer blood sugar monitors that share data with the Apple Watch. Users typically need to prick their finger to draw blood for an accurate glucose test, but Apple is aiming for a non-invasive solution that can analyze blood through the skin.

