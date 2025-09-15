Apple plans 10 more product launches after iPhone 17 series debut; M5 MacBooks, AirTag 2 and more tipped: Report

Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 17 series last week may have dominated headlines, but the company is reportedly far from finished with its release calendar. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, at least 10 more devices are scheduled for launch in the near term, with roughly half of them expected before the end of 2025, reported 9To5Mac.

As per the publication’s report, the industry analyst suggested the pause is temporary, with at least ten more devices scheduled to arrive over the next year and a half. Roughly half of these will reach shelves before the end of 2025, with the remainder expected in early 2026.

Products expected before the end of 2025 M5 iPad Pro

A key update will likely be the introduction of the iPad Pro running on the new M5 chip. This processor brings many of the efficiency improvements of the A19 Pro used in the iPhone 17, but scaled for larger, more demanding workloads. The tablet is also said to feature a second front-facing camera placed in portrait orientation. Speculation persists that the device may adopt the square-shaped selfie camera sensor unveiled on the iPhone 17.

M5 Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is set for a performance-focused refresh. The current M2 processor will likely be replaced by the M5, improving speed and efficiency. Design changes are not anticipated, although reports suggest the updated model may ship in a new Space Black colour and include a revised strap.

AirTag 2

The company’s tracking accessory is expected to receive its first major update since launch. AirTag 2 will likely use the U2 chip, which recently debuted in AirPods Pro 3. The addition should enhance precision finding, making it easier to locate tagged items with greater accuracy.

Apple TV and HomePod mini

Apple’s smart home portfolio may also see attention. Both the Apple TV and HomePod mini are due for processor upgrades and will likely integrate the firm’s new N1 networking chip, revealed at the iPhone 17 event. Apple TV is tipped to add compatibility with the next-generation Siri voice assistant and broader Apple Intelligence features due in 2026. Meanwhile, the HomePod mini could gain new colour options alongside its hardware refresh.

Early 2026 roadmap Attention will then shift to early 2026, when Apple is expected to unveil further hardware updates.

M5 MacBook Pro

Traditionally an autumn launch, the MacBook Pro refresh may arrive slightly later than usual. The update is expected to focus on a shift to M5 silicon, maintaining the current design language. The larger redesign, including OLED panels and a slimmer chassis, is not expected until late 2026.

M5 MacBook Air

Similarly, the MacBook Air is in line for an M5 upgrade during the first quarter of 2026. The changes are expected to be primarily internal, centred on performance and efficiency gains.

New Mac Display

Apple is also reportedly developing two external monitors. One of them, thought to be a successor to the Studio Display, is expected in the near term. Both forthcoming monitors are tipped to retain a 27-inch screen size, making it more likely that the Studio Display will be refreshed first.

iPhone 17e

Following this year’s iPhone 16e, Apple is preparing a new entry-level iPhone model. The iPhone 17e is expected in spring 2026 with the A19 chip and other modest improvements.

Smart Home Hub

Finally, Apple could release a new product category: a dedicated smart home hub for Siri. Originally intended for an earlier release, the project was delayed while Apple reworked its digital assistant. With iOS 26.4 expected to deliver the rebuilt Siri, the hub is likely to follow in the first few months of 2026.

Outlook The forthcoming wave of devices may cover tablets, laptops, smart home products and wearables, with most updates focused on incremental performance improvements through the adoption of the M5 processor and other in-house chips. The next 12 months, therefore, appear to be set to define less by sweeping redesigns and more by steady upgrades across the wider hardware line-up.