Apple plans to add ‘AI doctor’ to iPhone’s Health app: Here’s what it could do and when it may be released

Apple is training an AI health coach using data from its doctors and plans to involve outside professionals. A facility near Oakland will create video content for the revamped Health app, aiming for a release with iOS 19.4 next year.

Aman Gupta
Updated31 Mar 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Apple is said to be working on adding an AI Doctor to its Health app on iPhones
Apple is said to be working on adding an AI Doctor to its Health app on iPhones(Getty Images via AFP)

Apple seems to betting big on the artificial intelligence once again with plans to completely revamp its Health app and add an ‘AI doctor’ like service within it, according to a report by Bloomberg. The move aligns with CEO Tim Cook's belief that healthcare will be the Cupertino-based tech giant's biggest contribution to mankind.

You may be interested in

Discount

3% OFF

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹58400

₹59900

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹59900

Check Details

Discount

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹69998

₹72999

Get This

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹56890

Check Details

Google Pixel 8A 256GB

Google Pixel 8A 256GB

  • CheckAloe
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹59999

Check Details

Discount

26% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB

  • CheckCobalt Violet
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹55499

₹74999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon
Also Read | How to create free Ghibli-style AI images using Grok with help from ChatGPT

"If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?' it will be about health," the Apple CEO stated during a 2019 interaction.

Apple whisperer Mark Gurman reported that while the company's ambitious plan to add a non-invasive glucose monitor to the Apple Watch is still many years away, the company's health team is looking to use AI to improve the lives of its users.

Apple's plans for AI doctor:

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple's team is working on Project Mulberry, which will see the Apple Health app completely revamped, adding a health coach via an AI agent to replicate some of the analysis done by a real doctor.

Reportedly, Apple's upcoming Health app will collect data from all the user's devices like iPhone, Apple Watch, earbuds and even third-party products. The AI agent in the app will then use this data to make personalised recommendations to improve the user's health.

Apple's current Health app

How far has Apple's effort for AI Coach moved?

Apple is reportedly currently training its AI agent using data from doctors on its staff, with plans to bring in outside doctors. The Tim Cook-led company is also said to be opening a facility near Oakland, California, where doctors can shoot their video content for the app, and is looking for a "great doctor personality" to act as a host of sorts for its revamped Health app.

While Gurman doesn't go into detail about this doctor personality, this could potentially be an attempt to add a human angle to the app, similar to how Google and OpenAI have used human artists to create voices for their chatbots.

The new health app is said to be a priority for Sumbul Desai, the doctor who runs Apple's health team. The company's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, is also heavily involved in the project.

Gurman hints that development of the project is "in full steam," and the revamped app could be released as early as iOS 19.4. Apple's iOS 19 will be announced at its WWDC 2025 event on 9-13 June, with the stable update due to arrive with iPhone 17 sometime in September.

Apple is due to release its iOS 18.4 update on 1 April (not an April Fool's joke), and if work on the Health app overhaul goes on as expected, we could see the company's AI Doctor in action around the same time next year.

Apple's love-hate relationship with AI:

While Apple has made big bets on artificial intelligence in recent times, the company has yet to see any significant payoffs as rivals like Google and Samsung continue to add new features while its own efforts hit roadblocks.

Apple first unveiled its AI efforts with iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 last year. While Google and Samsung had already rolled out many of their iconic features, such as Circle to Search, by then, Apple's foray into AI was still met with a lot of optimism, given the company's history of getting features right rather than rolling them out quickly.

However, Apple's rollout of AI features, which it calls Apple Intelligence, has been patchy at best. Most of the features announced at WWDC 2024 were not available when the iPhone 16 hit the shelves last year. These features have been released in stages since then.

Even Apple's news summary feature, which was introduced with the iOS 18.3 beta update, caused a stir when the BBC and many other news outlets criticised its inaccurate results, prompting the company to stop showing AI-generated summaries for news and entertainment apps.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple plans to add ‘AI doctor’ to iPhone’s Health app: Here’s what it could do and when it may be released
MoreLess
First Published:31 Mar 2025, 09:25 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.