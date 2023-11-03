Apple plans to assemble iPhone 17 in India: Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple is reportedly planning to assemble the iPhone 17 in India, diversifying production outside China. The report also highlights that approximately 12-14 percent of iPhones distributed worldwide are manufactured in India.
