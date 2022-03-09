Apple plays to its two extremes

Asking users to drop a combined $3,600 on a new desktop rig is hardly a play for the masses. Laptops have long accounted for the majority of PC unit sales, and mobility is even more important now with workers bouncing between their homes and hot desks at the office. But Apple has historically had a loyal customer base in fields like design and media production that require top-notch performance. And there was a wide gap to fill, with its iMac everyday desktop computers starting at $1,299 and its powerhouse Mac Pro desktop tower that starts at $6,000. The fate of the latter looks iffy. Apple pointed out on Tuesday that its new M1 Ultra chip gives the Mac Studio 90% better CPU performance than the much more expensive Mac Pro, which uses an Intel chip. But Apple Senior Vice President John Ternus confirmed at the event that the company is working on a new chip for that machine as well.