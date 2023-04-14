The Cupertino-based company, Apple, announced on Thursday its commitment to using 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025, as part of its ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its products by the end of the decade.

Additionally, the tech giant disclosed that it will incorporate recycled rare earth elements in magnets for its devices, while its in-house designed printed circuit boards will utilize recycled tin soldering and gold plating. These efforts demonstrate Apple's determination to reduce its environmental footprint and promote sustainability in its supply chain.

In a bid to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire supply chain and product life cycle by 2030, Apple is ramping up its sustainability efforts. The tech giant recently announced that it has doubled its financial pledge to a fund established two years ago to invest in projects aimed at removing carbon from the atmosphere. This is in line with the company's ongoing commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and combat climate change.

Tech companies have come under fire in the past for their alleged complicity in the tragic deaths of children who were forced to mine cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Cobalt is a crucial component in the batteries used in many consumer electronics, and the demand for it has fueled the exploitation of child labor in the DRC.

While the majority of cobalt is produced as a by-product of copper or nickel mining, artisanal miners in southern Congo rely on exploiting deposits near the surface that are rich in cobalt. This has led to concerns about the use of child labor and other unethical practices in the cobalt supply chain. In an effort to address these issues, Apple has increased the amount of recycled cobalt used in its products. In 2022, a quarter of all cobalt used in Apple products came from recycled material, up from 13 percent the previous year.

Apple has also made significant strides in sourcing other materials from recycled sources. The company now sources over two-thirds of all aluminum, nearly three-quarters of all rare earths, and more than 95 percent of all tungsten in its products from recycled material. These efforts demonstrate Apple's commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.

(With inputs from Reuters)