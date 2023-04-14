Apple pledges 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 for carbon-neutral products2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM IST
- In a bid to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire supply chain and product life cycle by 2030, Apple is ramping up its sustainability efforts.
The Cupertino-based company, Apple, announced on Thursday its commitment to using 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025, as part of its ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its products by the end of the decade.
