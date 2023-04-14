Apple pledges 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 for carbon-neutral products

While the majority of cobalt is produced as a by-product of copper or nickel mining, artisanal miners in southern Congo rely on exploiting deposits near the surface that are rich in cobalt. This has led to concerns about the use of child labor and other unethical practices in the cobalt supply chain. In an effort to address these issues, Apple has increased the amount of recycled cobalt used in its products. In 2022, a quarter of all cobalt used in Apple products came from recycled material, up from 13 percent the previous year.