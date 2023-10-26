Apple to release new AirPods models in 2024 and 2025, with changes to design, audio performance, and pricing.

Apple Inc. is preparing to revamp its entire range of AirPods, updating a product category that has become one of the company's top sellers, reported Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An overhaul of Apple's AirPods lineup is on the horizon, as per the wire agency with its sources indicating that a redesigned entry-level AirPods model is set for release in 2024, followed by a new Pro version in the subsequent year. The company's plans involve making changes to the earbud design, case aesthetics, and audio performance.

In 2024, a fresh iteration of the AirPods Max headphones is also in the works, cites the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple intends to discontinue the second-generation and third-generation AirPods in the near future, cites the report. These models will be succeeded by two fourth-generation AirPods, which will be priced similarly to the existing ones but with increased differentiation.

Reportedly, both models will showcase a fresh design, combining elements from the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model. They will sport shorter stems, which are the sections that extend from the user's ear.

It is expected that the California based giant will separate the two options by keeping noise cancellation in the higher-end variant. Moreover, this model is likely to receive an updated charging case that will come with speakers for Find My alerts, matching the current AirPods Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the new budget-friendly models will provide an enhanced fit, although it is not sure that either of them will feature replaceable tips, similar to the AirPods Pro.

The fourth-generation AirPods will also adopt USB-C charging cases, in line with the shift initiated by the AirPods Pro. This move aligns with Apple's decision to eliminate the Lightning port from its iPhones this year, as part of its efforts to comply with European Union regulations, adds the report.

Apple intends to release an updated version of the AirPods Max by the end of next year, which will include a switch to a USB-C charging port. While new colors will be introduced for the headphones, significant changes are not expected. As for the AirPods Pro, a new design and chip are anticipated in 2025, with Apple also developing health-related features for the device connected to hearing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

