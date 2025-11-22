Apple prepares low-cost MacBook, refreshed iPad and iPhone 17e for early 2026: Jeff Pu

Apple is reportedly working on a trio of new entry-level products that are expected to arrive within the next few months. According to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research, the company is preparing to introduce an affordable MacBook, the iPhone 17e and a new iPad, all targeted at buyers looking for lower-cost Apple hardware.

Spring 2026 window predicted A research note viewed by MacRumors suggests that Apple plans to bring the three new devices to market in Spring 2026. The iPhone 17e is believed to follow this year's iPhone 16e, which currently sits as the most affordable handset in Apple's line-up. Alongside it, a 12th-generation iPad and a new low-cost MacBook are also said to be on track for release.

Budget MacBook could use an A-series chip The entry-level MacBook is expected to stand out as Apple’s first notebook powered by an A-series processor rather than Apple Silicon from the M series. Pu claims that the machine may use the A18 Pro chip that debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro. It is thought to feature a 13-inch display and may be offered in silver, blue, pink and yellow finishes.

Pricing is reportedly being kept between $699 and $899, which converts to roughly 62,000 to 80,000 rupees. Apple is said to be relying on older design elements and display technology to keep manufacturing costs under control. The model may ship with 8 GB of RAM and could include only one USB Type-C port.

iPhone 17e expected to use Apple's A19 chip Pu suggests the next budget iPhone will run on the upcoming A19 chip. The iPhone 17e could also gain an 18MP front camera and Apple's own C1 modem. Despite these changes, the handset is not expected to deliver major hardware upgrades over the iPhone 16e, which itself replaced the long-running iPhone SE series.

New iPad may gain Apple Intelligence support The 12th-generation iPad is tipped to adopt the A18 processor, which would bring Apple Intelligence features to the entry-level tablet for the first time. The design, however, is likely to remain close to the current model with no significant external changes anticipated.

Rumours fit into Apple's wider launch roadmap? Pu's report is in line with earlier reports that point to a staggered rollout of Apple’s future handset generations. The iPhone 18 Pro range and Apple's first foldable iPhone are expected in the second half of 2026. The standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e and the next iPhone Air are thought to be scheduled for early 2027.