Apple prepares 'Solarium' interface and Apple Intelligence AI for WWDC 2025: Mark Gurman

Apple's WWDC 2025, scheduled for June 9-13, will likely feature a major visual redesign called Solarium, inspired by visionOS. The update could aim for a cohesive aesthetic across all operating systems and introduces AI features and significant iPadOS upgrades for improved productivity.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated26 May 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Apple is preparing for its highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which will take place from 9 to 13 June. According to recent reports, a major visual redesign is expected to headline the event, alongside new artificial intelligence features and significant updates to iPadOS.

In his latestPower On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is planning to introduce a completely revamped user interface across its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Internally referred to as “Solarium”, this new design language is reportedly inspired by Apple’s visionOS, the interface behind its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

            Solarium is expected to bring a cohesive and modern visual style across Apple’s ecosystem. While Apple has yet to officially comment on the redesign, the update is believed to include softer, more rounded icons, sometimes referred to as “squircles”, along with frosted glass effects and layered floating elements.

            The codename “Solarium” itself appears to draw from the idea of open, sunlit spaces framed by glass, hinting at a lighter and more transparent design ethos. The update is expected to extend beyond iPhones and Macs, with tvOS and watchOS also set to receive matching visual enhancements, offering a more seamless look and feel across devices.

            Also Read | Cheaper Apple Watch SE? Apple faces cost and design roadblocks, reports Gurman

            In addition to the Solarium design refresh, WWDC 2025 will likely focus on the introduction of Apple Intelligence—Apple’s own take on generative AI tools and features. These are anticipated to enhance everything from productivity to user customisation across devices.

            Another major highlight is expected to be iPadOS 19, which will reportedly see significant upgrades aimed at boosting multitasking and desktop-level productivity. Gurman previously noted that Apple is keen to make iPads more powerful for professional workflows, and this update could mark a pivotal step in that direction.

            WWDC 2025 will kick off with Apple’s keynote on 9 June at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). The keynote will be streamed live on Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV app.

             
